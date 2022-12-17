Tnf LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tnf LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.2% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.05. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.241 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.