Tnf LLC Sells 500 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Tnf LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $50.83.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.