Tnf LLC Takes $414,000 Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $217,000.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
SCHI opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.