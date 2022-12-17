Tnf LLC Takes $414,000 Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $217,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHI opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20.

