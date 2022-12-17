Toncoin Hits One Day Volume of $61.90 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.62 billion and approximately $61.90 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00015094 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VRES (VRS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00041001 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005979 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020019 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00228688 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, "Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://ton.org/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

