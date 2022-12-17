Touchstone Capital Inc. Acquires 2,680 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. comprises 7.1% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned about 0.68% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 38.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a market cap of $925.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.48. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 28.16%.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,947 shares in the company, valued at $934,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

