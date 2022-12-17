Touchstone Capital Inc. Sells 2,208 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Touchstone Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.56% of Coda Octopus Group worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 241,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CODA opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.19. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 16.63%.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

