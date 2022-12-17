Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,805 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

