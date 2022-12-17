Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $700.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $929.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $672.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

