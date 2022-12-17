Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,428,000 after buying an additional 16,225,913 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,867,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50.

