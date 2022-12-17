Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Trelleborg AB (publ) alerts:

Trelleborg AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TBABF opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85. Trelleborg AB has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $25.85.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.