Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $84.20 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,757 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for approximately 17.0% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.43% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $84,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.49.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.