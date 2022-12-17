Triton Wealth Management PLLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC cut its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BROS. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.3% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 831.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -205.45 and a beta of 2.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $198.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dutch Bros to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.