Triton Wealth Management PLLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $54.31.

