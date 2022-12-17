Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 1,063 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DAL opened at $33.11 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

