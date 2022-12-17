Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 3,835 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 14.9% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $25,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.