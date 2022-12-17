Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 104000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Triumph Gold Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Triumph Gold

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

