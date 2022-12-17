Trust Co of Kansas Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Trust Co of Kansas reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 4.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.37. 4,599,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.