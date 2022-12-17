TT International Asset Management LTD Has $3.10 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,926 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 0.3% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $31.30. 7,854,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,363. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

