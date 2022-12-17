TT International Asset Management LTD Reduces Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

TT International Asset Management LTD decreased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,813 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo makes up about 1.0% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $87.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,431,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,869,265. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. KGI Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

