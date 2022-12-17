UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in UGI by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in UGI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on UGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UGI to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.
Insider Activity at UGI
UGI Stock Performance
NYSE:UGI opened at $36.69 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.
UGI Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.
UGI Profile
UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
