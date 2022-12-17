UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in UGI by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in UGI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UGI to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UGI opened at $36.69 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

