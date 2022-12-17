UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company to $41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.33.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE UGI opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. UGI has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 140.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,762,000 after purchasing an additional 270,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.