Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys 148 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.8% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $240.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day moving average of $240.75.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

