Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,458,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $106.26 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

