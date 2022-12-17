Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,972,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,614,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $174.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $227.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

