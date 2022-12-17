Ultra (UOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $676,084.66

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $60.07 million and $676,084.66 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,706.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.00614511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00274128 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00044879 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00054349 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19668608 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $753,452.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

