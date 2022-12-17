Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Purchases 7,200 Shares of Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 981,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,090.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.19 on Friday. Ultralife Co. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a PE ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $33.23 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ultralife by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ultralife by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ultralife by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

