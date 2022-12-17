Unilever (NYSE:UL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,322,000 after buying an additional 744,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,035,000 after buying an additional 99,566 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after buying an additional 724,641 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

