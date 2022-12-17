UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,418 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.3% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 44,813.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $523.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $531.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.01. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $489.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

