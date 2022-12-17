Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 82,827 Shares

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 82,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $522,638.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,496.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 70,919 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $439,697.80.

NYSE UTI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 247,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,265. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $219.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 31.52%. Analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 373,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on UTI shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

