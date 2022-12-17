UNUS SED LEO Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.93 or 0.00023514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.75 billion and $3.04 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

