Uquid Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.71 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $43.85 million and $2.71 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $4.39 or 0.00026285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $892.43 or 0.05346186 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00486003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.85 or 0.28795897 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.