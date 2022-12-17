Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.92

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.92 and traded as low as $5.02. Urban One shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 18,701 shares traded.

Urban One Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $230.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Institutional Trading of Urban One

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Urban One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Urban One by 440.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Urban One by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Urban One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

