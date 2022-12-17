Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 97.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE UBA opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $739.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Articles

