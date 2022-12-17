Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $104,709,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 1,764.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 446,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,923,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,875,000 after acquiring an additional 230,209 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,460,000 after acquiring an additional 179,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 92,981 shares in the last quarter.

