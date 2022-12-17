Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $217.85 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.05.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.