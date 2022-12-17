Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Lowered by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 31.6% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $34,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.99. 2,343,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,354. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

