Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Raised by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 461,147 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $76.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average is $76.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $89.32.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

