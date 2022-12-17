Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (VIGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.443 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $69.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average is $68.16. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 580.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 66.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter.

