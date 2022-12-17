Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) to Issue $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.668 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.14. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $71.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter.

