Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Increased by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $175.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.39 and its 200 day moving average is $178.83. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.