Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $205.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.66 and its 200 day moving average is $206.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

