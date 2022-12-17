Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 202,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,941,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

