Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Mission Wealth Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.31% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $115,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $184.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60.

