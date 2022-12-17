Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (VXUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.629 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $64.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,224,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,908,000 after buying an additional 38,892 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,588,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,807,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,962,000 after purchasing an additional 148,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,235 shares during the last quarter.

