Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 890.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 683.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $152.16 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.68.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

