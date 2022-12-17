Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after acquiring an additional 507,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after buying an additional 433,997 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after buying an additional 147,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,688,000 after buying an additional 95,431 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.26. 64,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,575. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.15.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

