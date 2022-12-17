Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

