Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.35. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $266.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total value of $7,116,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total transaction of $7,116,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 254,204 shares of company stock worth $43,099,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.