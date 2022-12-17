Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $55.63 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. Velas has a total market cap of $55.63 million and approximately $963,213.50 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00051984 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021834 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,389,397,230 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.