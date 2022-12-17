Verasity Market Cap Hits $27.68 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $27.68 million and $2.76 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005982 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011555 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

